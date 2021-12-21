

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said on Tuesday that in a phase III trial, its investigational monoclonal antibody Lebrikizumab considerably reduced the severity of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, when combined with topical corticosteroids.



The combination arm of the phase III trial met the primary endpoints of Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) score of clear (0) or almost clear (1) skin with a reduction of at least two points from baseline and at least a 75 percent change from baseline in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score, both at Week 16, according to the company.



Lebrikizumab in combination with topical corticosteroids also achieved all key secondary endpoints in patients with atopic dermatitis, including skin improvement, itch relief, improvement in interference of itch on sleep, and quality of life.



In August of this year, the company had reported encouraging results from two phase III trials, which evaluated Lebrikizumab as monotherapy in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, dubbed ADvocate 1 and ADvocate 2.



Lilly has exclusive rights for development and commercialization of Lebrikizumab in the U.S. and rest of world outside Europe.



Spanish pharmaceutical company Almirall has licensed the rights to develop and commercialize Lebrikizumab for the treatment of dermatology indications, including AD, in Europe.



