- (PLX AI) - Per Aarsleff FY revenue DKK 14,694 million vs. estimate DKK 14,400 million.
- • FY EBIT DKK 648 million vs. estimate DKK 640 million
- • Outlook FY 2022 EBIT DKK 700 million, while consensus is for DKK 727 million
- • Outlook FY 2022 revenue growth 8.5%
- • Outlook FY 2022 EBIT margin of 4.4%
- • Construction expects a 12% revenue increase compared with last financial year, and an EBIT margin of 3.8%
- • Investments in property, plant and equipment exclusive of leased assets are expected to amount to approx. DKK 750 million compared to DKK 639 million last financial year
- • The high investment level is attributable to large investments in a new shared office in Taastrup for Wicotec Kirkebjerg A/S and Petri & Haugsted AS, establishment of a new pile factory in Skåne, Sweden as well as investment in Ground Engineering's new product, a threaded pile
- • CEO says order backlog is good, and order intake is stable
