Anatomage Inc: Anatomage Commemorates A Decade Of Turning Anatomy Learning Concepts Into Reality With Its Interactive Real Human Cadavers

MILAN, Italy, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatomage Inc, a market leader in 3D medical imaging technology, is celebrating 10 years of delivering accurate 3D anatomy and physiology visualisation technology for medical education and training. During its journey, the company has brought forth numerous impacts on a wide range of medical science applications through the Anatomage Table's interactive real human cadavers.

10 years ago, Jack Choi brought the world's first life-size virtual dissection table to life, where real human cadavers can be visualised in a three-dimensional space. He took this concept one step further by providing the world a chance to explore the intricacies of human anatomy digitally.

The increasing need of virtual technology for science education has led institutions looking for the right educational tool. The Anatomage solutions, including the Table and the eBook, have verifiably proven they are highly beneficial learning tools that set a new standard for science learning. The Anatomage Table and the Anatomage eBook are ideal solutions for institutions adapting to blended and asynchronous learning.

The company has provided institutions globally with countless opportunities for research, improved teaching practices, and recruitment thanks to the state-of-the-art Anatomage Table/solutions.

Since its first launch in 2011, the Anatomage Table has evolved from a virtual dissection table into a multifaceted learning platform that covers a range of study disciplines such as radiology, forensics, anatomy, physiology, kinesiology, and general medical and pathology science. Thanks to its ever-improving nature, the Anatomage Table sets the standard of technological leadership in the medical and health sciences teaching. To honour our 10 year anniversary, let's revisit this period of momentous development of the Anatomage Table:

Introduction to the world's first life-size digital cadaver modeled after a real human CT scan to the public through TedTalk.

s first life-size digital cadaver modeled after a real human CT scan to the public through TedTalk. First time addition of digital cadavers rebuilt from real human frozen male and female corpses.

Over the past 10 years, Anatomage Table's usership has exponentially grown with more than 1,000 educational institutions of all levels across the world acquiring Tables. The versatile Anatomage Table has proven to be useful not only within medical schools, health science departments of universities, but also within colleges for Level 3,4, and 5 qualifications. It has been tremendously useful for the new T Levels programmes and for Access to HE programmes.

About Anatomage

A market leader in medical imaging technology, Anatomage enables an ecosystem of 3D anatomy hardware and software, allowing users to visualize anatomy at the highest level of accuracy. Through its highly innovative products, Anatomage is transforming standard anatomy learning, medical diagnosis and treatment planning.

