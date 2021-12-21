VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: 2022 financial reporting calendar

21 December 2021. Vente-unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture and home furnishing sales, today publishes its financial reporting calendar for 2022.
|Date of publication
|FY 2021 earnings
|Wednesday, January 12, 2022
|FY 2021 financial report
|Friday, January 28, 2022
|Q1 2022 revenues
|Wednesday, February 9, 2022
|H1 2022 revenues
|Wednesday, May 11, 2022
|H1 2022 earnings
|Wednesday, June 15, 2022
|H1 2022 financial report
|Wednesday, June 29, 2022
|Q3 2022 revenues
|Wednesday, July 20, 2022
|FY 2022 revenues
|Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Dates are provisional. Publication will take place before start of trading on Euronext Paris markets.
Next publication: FY 2021 earnings, Wednesday, January 12, 2022
About Vente-unique.com
Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU), subsidiary of CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is a European specialist in online furniture and home furnishing sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered nearly 2 million customers since its inception. In 2021, Vente-unique.com achieved revenues of €163 million, up 38%.
|ACTUS finance & communication
|Yassir El Alaoui
|Déborah Schwartz
|Investor Relations
|Press Relations
|vente-unique@actus.fr
|dschwartz@actus.fr
|01 53 67 36 75
|01 53 67 36 35
