Dienstag, 21.12.2021
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: 2022 financial reporting calendar

21 December 2021. Vente-unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture and home furnishing sales, today publishes its financial reporting calendar for 2022.

Date of publication
FY 2021 earningsWednesday, January 12, 2022
FY 2021 financial reportFriday, January 28, 2022
Q1 2022 revenuesWednesday, February 9, 2022
H1 2022 revenuesWednesday, May 11, 2022
H1 2022 earningsWednesday, June 15, 2022
H1 2022 financial reportWednesday, June 29, 2022
Q3 2022 revenuesWednesday, July 20, 2022
FY 2022 revenuesWednesday, November 9, 2022

Dates are provisional. Publication will take place before start of trading on Euronext Paris markets.

Next publication: FY 2021 earnings, Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU), subsidiary of CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is a European specialist in online furniture and home furnishing sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered nearly 2 million customers since its inception. In 2021, Vente-unique.com achieved revenues of €163 million, up 38%.

ACTUS finance & communication
Yassir El AlaouiDéborah Schwartz
Investor RelationsPress Relations
vente-unique@actus.frdschwartz@actus.fr
01 53 67 36 7501 53 67 36 35
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-72466-vu_cp_agenda-financier_2022_en_vdef.pdf

