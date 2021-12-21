Anzeige
21.12.2021 | 08:33
Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Dividend Declaration

Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, December 21

21 December 2021

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Dividend Declaration

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc announces that the Company has today (21 December 2021) declared a dividend for the year ended 31 October 2021.

As shareholders will be aware, it has been a difficult trading year, particularly for the global leisure industry, as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. However, the Company is pleased to report that, following a review of the provisional unaudited accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 October 2021, the Board of Directors has declared a dividend at the rate of 20.0 pence per share (2020, Nil paid), to be paid on Thursday, 13 January 2022 to shareholders on the register on Friday, 31 December 2021. The ex-dividend date will be Thursday 30th December 2021.

This dividend reflects the profit expected for the year, subject to audit, and the Company's cash position.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
Sally Gausden
Company Secretary		Telephone: +44 1323 431 200
Peterhouse Capital Limited
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl		Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

