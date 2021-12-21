DJ AMUNDI PRIME USA: Net Asset Value(s)

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME USA

DEALING DATE: 20/12/2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 34.8416

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3647390

CODE: PR1U

----------------------------------------------------------------------

