Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 20
[21.12.21]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.12.21
|IE00BG0J8M66
|92,221.00
|EUR
|0
|10,428,898.34
|113.0859
|20.12.21
|Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.12.21
|IE00BG0J8L59
|12,925.00
|EUR
|0
|1,355,965.57
|104.9103
|20.12.21
|Fund: Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross CR UCITS Short
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.12.21
|IE00BH05CB83
|120,800.00
|EUR
|0
|10,180,364.92
|84.2745
|20.12.21
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.12.21
|IE00BKP52691
|4,614.00
|EUR
|0
|457,747.61
|99.2084
|20.12.21
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.12.21
|IE00BL6XZW69
|382,544.00
|EUR
|0
|38,554,031.86
|100.7833
|20.12.21
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.12.21
|IE00BN4GXL63
|10,721,000.00
|EUR
|0
|106,366,130.08
|9.9213
|20.12.21
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.12.21
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|1,006,506.33
|99.8518
|20.12.21
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.12.21
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|121,924,736.79
|99.3034
|20.12.21
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.12.21
|IE00BMDWWS85
|178,032.00
|USD
|135,000.00
|20,724,192.08
|116.4071
|20.12.21
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.12.21
|IE00BN0T9H70
|149,919.00
|GBP
|4,000.00
|17,429,379.05
|116.2586
|20.12.21
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.12.21
|IE00BKX90X67
|381,911.00
|EUR
|18,000.00
|43,911,211.86
|114.9776
|20.12.21
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.12.21
|IE00BKX90W50
|26,740.00
|CHF
|35,000.00
|2,941,505.47
|110.0039
|20.12.21
