- (PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk's recent share drop after new delays on Wegovy supply is a great buying opportunity, analysts at Nordea said.
- • The analysts maintained a buy rating on the stock and marginally cut their price target to DKK 746 from DKK 760
- • The new supply issues for Wegovy were a negative surprise, but the 12% share price hit created a great buying opportunity, Nordea said
- • We remain buyers: Nordea
- • Novo Nordisk shares were up about 2% in early trading
