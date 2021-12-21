Italian manufacturer Solarday has launched a glass-glass building-integrated monocrystalline PERC panel available in red, green, gold and grey color. Its power conversion efficiency is 17.98% and its temperature coefficient is -0.39% per degree Celsius.Italian solar module manufacturer Solarday has unveiled a glass-glass building-integrated PV panel with a power conversion efficiency of up to 17.98%. "The module is available in different colors, from brick red to shades of green, gold and grey, and is currently being manufactured at our 200 MW factory in Nozze di Vestone, in the northern Italian ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...