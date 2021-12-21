

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' consumer confidence weakened for a third straight month in December to its lowest level in over a year, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index fell to -25 in December from -19 in November. The score was below the 20-year average of -8 points.



The reading was the lowest since November 2020, when it was -26.



Among components, the economic climate index decreased to -38 in December from -28 in November. The assessment of the future economic climate and consumers' opinion on the past economic situation were more negative.



The indicator for willingness to buy fell to -17 in December from -14 in the previous month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the household consumption increased 8.5 percent year-on-year in October from 4.6 percent in September.



