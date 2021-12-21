DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPX LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Dec-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD)

DEALING DATE: 20-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 46.6753

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 59381685

CODE: LSPX LN

ISIN: LU0496786657

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPX LN Sequence No.: 131463 EQS News ID: 1260418 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1260418&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 21, 2021 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)