Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Dec-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 20-Dec-2021
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 56.1031
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5585654
CODE: MFEX LN
ISIN: LU1646360971
