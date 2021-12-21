DJ Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (GENY LN) Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Dec-2021 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 20-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.4696

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5887318

CODE: GENY LN

ISIN: LU2023678449

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2023678449 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GENY LN Sequence No.: 131589 EQS News ID: 1260545 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1260545&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 21, 2021 03:18 ET (08:18 GMT)