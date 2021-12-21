DJ Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TELW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Dec-2021 / 09:27 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)
DEALING DATE: 20-Dec-2021
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 191.5467
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 45928
CODE: TELW LN
ISIN: LU0533034392
