Lyxor Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist (MGTU LN) Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Dec-2021 / 09:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 20-Dec-2021
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 59.3006
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2056404
CODE: MGTU LN
ISIN: FR0007075494
