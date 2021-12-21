

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks advanced on Tuesday as traders hunted for bargains after recent declines on concerns about the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.



U.S. drug maker Moderna Inc. said a third dose of its Covid-19 vaccine increased antibody levels against the omicron variant.



The benchmark CAC 40 climbed 52 points, or 0.8 percent, to 6,922 after ending 0.8 percent lower the previous day.



Drug major Sanofi was marginally higher. The company announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an immuno-oncology company.



Under the deal terms, Sanofi will acquire Amunix for an upfront payment of approximately $1 billion and up to $225 million upon achievement of certain future development milestones.



