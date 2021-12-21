JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30thNovember 2021 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 30th November 2021 US$ 4.01

JZCP's NAV at 30 November 2021 is $4.01 per share ($4.05 per share at 31 October 2021), the decrease in NAV of (4) cents per share is due to net fx losses of (1) cent and expenses and finance costs of (3) cents.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 30thNovember 2021:

Assets US$'000 Private Investments 407,823 Cash and Cash equivalents 62,946 Other Receivables 128 Total Assets 470,897 Liabilities ZDP shares -maturity date 1st October 2022 73,043 Loan notes - maturity date 12th September 2022 31,823 Senior debt - maturity date 12th June 2022 53,194 Other liabilities 1,965 Total Liabilities 160,025 Net Asset Value 310,872 Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214 Net Assets Value per Ordinary share $4.01

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com