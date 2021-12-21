DJ Metafina GmbH: Positive operating performance for 2021

DGAP-Media / 2021-12-21 / 10:30

German Metafina GmbH continues to issue purchase offers for unlisted securities.

The full year 2021 has been satisfactory. For 2022, several new projects are in the pipeline. Owners of illiquid bonds, shares or certificates not being traded on regulated markets may sell their securities to Metafina GmbH to have access to liquidity.

You can obtain more information about Metafina GmbH by accessing our homepage:

www.metafina.de

Since February 1, 2019, Metafina GmbH operates as a financial service provider regulated by German authorities.

Offices of Metafina GmbH are situated in Hamburg, the largest city in Northern Germany, rich in tradition for finance and trade. Metafina GmbH Blumenau 44 22089 Hamburg Tel.: +49 (0)40 22 63 02 05-01 Fax: +49 (0)40 22 63 02 05-02 info@metafina.de www.metafina.de End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: Metafina GmbH Key word(s): Enterprise

2021-12-21 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1260648 2021-12-21

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1260648&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 21, 2021 04:30 ET (09:30 GMT)