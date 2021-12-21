Jones Day names 48 new partners

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global law firm Jones Day has announced that the following 48 lawyers listed below will be admitted to the Firm's partnership effective January 1, 2022.

"The promotion of these new partners reflects Jones Day's ongoing commitment to developing and advancing lawyers throughout the world who have achieved the highest levels of professional accomplishment and who are devoted to advancing and protecting the interests of our clients and the institutional values of the Firm," said Stephen J. Brogan, Managing Partner of Jones Day.

Zachary R. (Zach) Brecheisen , M&A, Pittsburgh

Erika D. Cagney , Labor & Employment, New York

Antonio Canales , Global Disputes, Madrid

James W. Carlson , Business & Tort Litigation, Pittsburgh

Philip J. Devenish , Global Disputes, London

James Egerton-Vernon , Global Disputes, Washington

Daniella A. (Dani) Einik , Government Regulation, Washington

Marco Frattini , Financial Markets, Milan

Vidal Galindo , Labor & Employment, Madrid

Paul A. Gilbert , Financial Markets, San Francisco

Christopher Hanfling , Tax, Washington

Ryan Hill , Real Estate, London

Sean E. Jackowitz , Tax, Boston

Peter A. Julian , Antitrust & Competition Law, San Francisco

Ferrell M. Keel , Financial Markets, Dallas

Leigh A. Krahenbuhl

Chicago

Ian Lange

Robert T.S. (Rob) Latta

San Diego

Sanjiv P. Laud

Minneapolis

Markus Ledwina

Munich

Dr. Ping Li

Munich

Bing Liang, Ph.D.

Michael A. (Mike) Magee

Pittsburgh

Elizabeth E. (Beth) Manning

Chicago

Theresa C. Martin

Washington

Kendra L. Marvel

Los Angeles

Sidney Smith McClung

Dallas

Evan M. McLean

Katie E. Mead

Perth

Mary Alexander Myers

Atlanta

Courtenay M. Nolan

Chicago

Cyril Philibert

Paris

Brandy Hutton Ranjan

T. Daniel (Dan) Reynolds

Cleveland

Hannah Rose

London

Kelly Rubin

Dallas

Colleen Noonan Ryan

New York

Kerianne N. Tobitsch

New York

Matt Trafford

London

Jack Ubbing

Cleveland

Luis A. Velez

Miami

John M. Walker

Atlanta

Nathaniel G. Ward

Washington

Alexandre Wibaux

Paris

Alexandra L. (Alex) Wilde

Houston

Samantha C. Woo

Chicago

Oliver S. Zeltner

Cleveland

Kristin K. Zinsmaster

Minneapolis

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers in 42 offices across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by: a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.

