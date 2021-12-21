Fitness Apps Market to Garner $120.37 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 24.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in emphasis on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, surge in awareness about diet-related diseases, and increase in use of smartphones, wearables, and tablets drive the global fitness apps market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Fitness App Market by Device Type (Smartphone, Tablets, and Wearable Devices), Operating System (iOS and Android), and Type (Exercise & Weight Loss, Diet & Nutrition, Activity Tracking, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". As per the report, the global fitness apps industry was accounted for $13.78 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $120.37 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in emphasis on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, surge in awareness about diet-related diseases, and increase in use of smartphones, wearables, and tablets drive the global fitness apps market. However, technical issues in apps, the high cost of in-app purchases, and concerns regarding data security and strict regulation of data privacy hinder the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements in AI and machine learning and increase disease prevalence of hypertension, cardiac problems, and obesity are expected to unlock new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Report Sample (201 Pages PDF with Insights) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7830

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic favored the demand for fitness apps due to increase in implementation of lockdown by the government in the majority of countries and rise in adoption of digital solutions by gyms and studios.

The shift to remote work increased the demand for fitness apps to improve health and immune system to prevent Covid-19 infection.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the fitness app market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7830

The smartphone segment held the lion's share

By device type, the smartphone segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global fitness apps market, due to ease-of-use, social influence, goal-setting, self-efficacy, and self-monitoring provided by smartphones. However, the wearable devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period, owing to trend of wearable technology among the youth.

The Android segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By operating system, the Android segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 26.1% from 2021 to 2030, due to rapid adoption of android devices among the young generation of developing nations. However, the iOS segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global fitness apps industry, as it offfers a better premium class plans.

North America held the largest share

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to the growth in popularity of fitness apps among the younger population. However, the global fitness apps market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period, due to rise in application of data analytics in fitness such as evaluating and developing fitness or yoga programs, detecting anomalies in scans, and predicting outbreaks.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7830

Major market players

Aaptiv Inc.

Addias

Applico Inc.

Fitbit LLC.

Azumio, Inc.

MyfitnessPal, Inc.

FitnessKeeper

Noom Inc.

Nike, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Online/Virtual Fitness Market Expected to Reach $59.23 Billion by 2027

Mobile Application Market Expected to Reach $ 407.31 billion by 2026

Healthcare Analytics Market Expected to Reach $96.90 Billion by 2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg