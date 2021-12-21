

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose slightly on Tuesday as the dollar softened amid improved risk appetite. U.S. Treasury yields were flat ahead of an auction for 20-year bonds.



Spot gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,798.9 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,797.95.



Some economists lowered their growth forecasts for the United States after Democratic lawmaker Sen. Joe Manchin said he will not support President Biden's $1.75 trillion spending plan.



In an interview with West Virginia radio host Hoppy Kercheval on Monday, Sen. Joe Manchin said that he supported his party's budget resolution as he wanted to 'fix' U.S. corporate and income tax rates 'so that everybody paid their fair share.'



Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that there will be a vote on a revised version of the Build Back Better Act in January.



Developments related to the omicron variant of the coronavirus remained in focus, with Moderna announcing that a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine increased antibody levels against Omicron.



The currently authorized 50 microgram booster dose increased neutralizing antibody levels against Omicron approximately 37-fold compared to pre-boost levels.



