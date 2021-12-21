Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.12.2021
6,7 Mrd. USD Deal – Big Pharma goes Cannabis! Der nächste Übernahmekandidat...
WKN: A2JPBH ISIN: FI4000322326  
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.12.2021 | 11:41
Eezy Oyj: Eezy Plc - Managers Transactions

EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 21 DECEMBER 2021 AT 12:30

Eezy Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Max Laine
Position: Closely associated person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Timo Laine
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Eezy Oyj
LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54_20211221091612_7
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-12-18
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 527 Unit price: 5.9 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 527 Volume weighted average price: 5.9 EUR

Additional information:

Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
