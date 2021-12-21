artnet AG: Artnet Hires New Chief Technology Officer, Expands Tech Team and Accelerates Development

Quentin Rider started as CTO in December 2021

Strong background in FinTech, Crypto, E-Commerce, and Data Protection

To lead development of e-commerce platform and data product development

BERLIN, GERMANY / NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / Artnet AG, the leading platform for art market data and media, and the global marketplace for fine art online-only fine art a, is excited to announce that Quentin Rider has joined Artnet as Chief Technology Officer as it sets to accelerate its development in 2022 and beyond. With a strong background in both the financial industry and e-commerce, Quentin is ideally positioned to lead the development of Artnet's global online marketplace and the transformation of its industry leading database of over 15 million auction results into a fully integrated, AI and ML powered analytics tool. "I joined artnet because of the team and the enormous possibilities that it had to offer the industry. Given my background in finance, art, as well as my interests in crypto I felt I could bring a lot to the table and truly help develop Artnet's technology to steward the art market into the future. It felt like the perfect fit," said Quentin Rider, Chief Technology Officer, who has previously led research and developed solutions for Santander, PIMCO, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, and more.

A passionate leader, Quentin is known for spearheading ambitious, high-performance architecture, with extensive experience in distributed systems. With expertise across security, authentication, data protection, e-commerce, and regulatory compliance, he is ideally positioned to leverage his extensive background in this fast-paced and dynamic new role.

"Artnet was created by experienced art world professionals for the art world. However, we are a technology company to the core," said Artnet CEO Jacob Pabst. "Our vision for the future is built on a robust technology ecosystem that caters to the demands of the modern collector, as well as to the needs of the financial community as fine art continues its development into an alternative asset class. Quentin joins us at the perfect time to lead the development of our platform, as we have reached the stage to focus on user experience, front-end development, and the growth of our data products."

About Artnet

Artnet has an unparalleled 60 million unique users annually, making it the largest global platform for fine art. Founded in 1989, Artnet has revolutionized the way people discover, research, and collect art today. Artnet's market data is a mission-critical resource for the art industry, encompassing more than 15 million auction results and AI- and ML-driven analytics providing an unparalleled level of transparency and insight into the art market. Artnet's marketplace connects leading galleries and auction houses with our global audience, offering a curated selection of over 250,000 artworks for sale worldwide. Artnet Auctions, the pioneering online-only auction platform, offers unprecedented reach, liquidity, and efficiency. Artnet News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert commentary. It is the single most-read news publication in the fine art industry, with a rapidly growing, and dedicated audience. Together, Artnet's broad synergistic product offering provides a comprehensive ecosystem that drives and informs the modern art market.

Artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards. The majority of operations are headquartered in New York at its wholly-owned subsidiary, Artnet Worldwide Corporation, a New York based entity founded in 1989. Artnet Worldwide Corp. owns a London based subsidiary, Artnet UK Ltd.

