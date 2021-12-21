

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's government upgraded its economic assessment on Tuesday, as the economy is expected to pick up from the downturn caused by the pandemic.



'The economy shows movements of picking up recently as the severe situation due to the Novel Coronavirus is gradually easing,' the Cabinet Office said in its December report.



In the November report, the government said, 'The Japanese economy continues to show weakness in picking up, although the severe situation due to the Novel Coronavirus is gradually easing.'



Upgrading the view on business investment, the government said the business investment is picking up.



Further, the Cabinet Office was upbeat about private consumption. The report said private consumption is picking up recently.



The government maintained its view on exports, industrial production, corporate profits and consumer prices.



The government expects the economy to show movements of picking up. However, the agency cautioned that attention should be given to the effects of the Novel Coronavirus including variant.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de