Tiidal Gaming's advisory board is comprised of leaders across the media, technology and sports and entertainment sectors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2021) - Tiidal Gaming Group Corp. (CSE: TIDL) ("Tiidal Gaming" or the "Company"), a leading esports and gaming platform company, is pleased to announce the formation of its advisory board (the "Tiidal Advisory Board") consisting of industry leaders across the media, technology and sports and entertainment sectors.

Inaugural members of the Tiidal Advisory Board are:

Ken Hershman - Mr. Hershman's background includes significant tenure at leading media companies in a variety of senior management roles, including serving as President, HBO Sports and EVP, Showtime Networks. Mr. Hershman also has extensive experience in the global esports industry, including through his past position as CEO and Commissioner of the global esports association the World Esports Association, as well as his most recent position as a partner in the esports advisory firm Electronic Sports Group. Mr. Hershman is co-founder and CEO of Champion Gaming Group Inc.





Daren Trousdell - Mr. Trousdell is a serial entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience starting, growing and exiting high growth companies in the media and technology sectors with extensive global M&A experience on both the buy and sell side, including deal sourcing, execution and integration. Mr. Trousdell is the founder and CEO of NowVertical Group Inc., a data analytics software and services consolidator, and co-founder and Executive Chairman of Clip Money Inc., a business banking fintech platform.





Mike Modano - Mr. Modano is recognized as the most decorated American player in NHL history. Having been the first American born player to be drafted first overall, Mr. Modano had an illustrious career, including winning the 1999 Stanley Cup with the Dallas Stars, being selected to eight NHL All-Star Games and representing Team USA eleven times in international competition across three decades, including the 2002 and the 2006 Olympic Winter Games.





Jeffrey Orridge - Mr. Orridge is a highly regarded corporate and community leader with global experience building teams, brands, and businesses across North America. Prior to joining TVO as CEO, Mr. Orridge served as Commissioner of the Canadian Football League and held senior leadership positions at the CBC, Canadian Tire Corporation, Reebok, Mattel, and Warner Brothers.

In connection with the appointment of Mr. Orridge to the Tiidal Advisory Board, he will be transitioning from the Company's board of directors before January 31, 2022. The Company thanks Mr. Orridge for his many contributions over the past three years and looks forward to continued collaboration through the Tiidal Advisory Board.

About Tiidal Gaming

Tiidal Gaming is a leading media and technology platform enabling next generation engagement in esports and gaming. We are positioned at the intersection of gaming, media, and betting and enable our partners to create positive, engaging, and immersive fan and consumer experiences through our industry-leading media and technology offerings. With deep industry roots and expertise, Tiidal is focused on the next generation of fan and consumer and building the future of game-based entertainment. For more information, please visit www.tiidal.gg.

For more information, please contact:



Charlie Watson

Chief Executive Officer, Tiidal Gaming

e: ir@tiidal.gg

t: 519-589-6559

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of management of the Company with respect to performance, business and future events. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108187