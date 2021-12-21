

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence continued to decline in December, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index fell to 68.9 in December from 71.1 in November.



The survey was carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey.



The assessment of the present financial situation of household fell to 54.1 in December from 56.1 in November.



The financial situation expectation of households decreased to 65.2 in December from 68.9 in the previous month.



The general economic situation expectation index declined to 66.7 in December from 68.2 in the prior month.



Assessment on spending money on durable goods index over next 12 months fell to 89.6 in December from 91.4 in November.



