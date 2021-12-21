Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
21.12.2021 | 14:05
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Alma íbúðaleigufélag hf. - Bonds (AL261022) admitted to trading on December 22, 2021

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                       Alma íbúðafélag hf.  
2  Org. no:                       6110130350       
3  LEI                         25490082EV52LTDCT350  
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                   AL261022        
5  ISIN code                      IS0000033702      
6  CFI code                       D-Y-F-U-X-R      
7  FISN númer                      ALMA IBUDAFELAG/3.45  
                             CPN B 20221026    
8  Bonds/bills:                     Bond          
9  Total issued amount                 Opinn         
10 Total amount previously issued            0           
11 Amount issued at this time              2200000000       
12 Denomination in CSD                 20000000        
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange           Yes          
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                  Bullet Bond      
15 Amortization type, if other             N/A          
                            ------------------------
16 Currency                       ISK          
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date                      December 17, 2021   
19 First ordinary installment date           October 26, 2022    
20 Total number of installments             1           
21 Installment frequency                            
22 Maturity date                    October 26, 2022    
23 Interest rate                    3,45%         
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest               Simple Interest    
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention                 30E/360        
30 Day count convention, if other                       
31 Interest from date                  December 17, 2021   
32 First ordinary coupon date              October 26, 2022    
33 Coupon frequency                   1           
34 Total number of coupon payments           1           
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
36 Dirty price / clean price              Clean Price      
37 Clean price quote                              
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment   No           
   include accrued interest for days missing until              
   next business day?                             
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                       No           
40 Name of index                                
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value                              
44 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                     No           
46 Put option                      No           
47 Convertible                     No           
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)         No           
                            ------------------------
49 Additional information                https://www.al.is/compa
                             ny/investors/bond-issua
                             nce/          
                            ------------------------
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                  Yes          
51 Securities depository                Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading     December 20, 2021   
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to   December 20, 2021   
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading             December 22, 2021   
55 Order book ID                    AL261022        
56 Instrument subtype                  Corporate Bonds    
57 Market                        Iceland Cash Bond   
                             Trading        
58 List population name                 ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS  
59 Static volatility guards               No           
60 Dynamic volatility guards              No           
61 MiFIR identifier                   BOND - Bonds      
62 Bond type                      CRPB - Corporate Bond
