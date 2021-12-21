Subsidiary HaluGen Life Sciences has expanded its genetic test panel to include the CYP2D6 gene, a marker indicating the metabolism of LSD, MDMA and ayahuasca

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2021) - Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTCQB: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU1) ("Entheon" or the "Company"), a biomedical company focused on the research and development of psychedelic drugs and leading-edge biomarkers to provide personalized treatment of addiction disorders, is pleased to announce that its expanded psychedelics genetic testing panel, developed by its wholly-owned subsidiary, HaluGen Life Sciences Inc. ("HaluGen"), is now available for sale in Canada and the United States.

HaluGen's Psychedelics Genetic Test Kit now includes a key pharmacokinetic biomarker, the CYP2D6 gene. The CYP2D6 'poor metabolizer' gene mutation, carried by approximately five to ten percent of the population, influences the metabolism of LSD, MDMA and ayahuasca, which can cause individuals to metabolize these hallucinogenic drugs up to two times slower than normal. Poor metabolizers can also experience an increased duration, intensity of effect and adverse drug reactions.

HaluGen's Psychedelics Genetic Test also includes other relevant pharmacodynamic, pharmacokinetic and mental health risk biomarkers including:

HTR2A gene - This gene can impact response to serotonin, the "happiness hormone", which is the primary mechanism of action for psychedelics such as psilocybin, LSD and DMT, for the twenty percent of the population that carry a specific gene variant which influences serotonin receptor density;

- This gene can impact response to serotonin, the "happiness hormone", which is the primary mechanism of action for psychedelics such as psilocybin, LSD and DMT, for the twenty percent of the population that carry a specific gene variant which influences serotonin receptor density; CYP2B6 gene - This gene can decrease the metabolism of ketamine for the ten to twenty percent of people who carry a specific 'poor metabolizer' gene variant; and

- This gene can decrease the metabolism of ketamine for the ten to twenty percent of people who carry a specific 'poor metabolizer' gene variant; and C4A, NRG1 and DISC1 genes - These genes can influence mental health risk.

Genetics can play a key role in determining how an individual may respond to psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. HaluGen's psychedelics pre-screening platform provides genetic, personal and familial insights to better inform one's potential psychedelic experience. By obtaining DNA test results and data from mental-health surveys, individuals are equipped with valuable insights to make more informed decisions around their psychedelic-assisted therapy, potential side effects and risk profile.

For more information on pricing and ordering, please visit HaluGen's website at www.HaluGen.com.

The Company intends to implement genetic testing in its upcoming research initiatives, which include EBIQ-101, an Observational Study that is currently recruiting, and within its EBRX-101 human trial, expected to begin in Q1 of 2021. The data from these initiatives will be used to improve the testing kit and to advance its utility for both consumers and healthcare professionals.

"HaluGen's expanded Psychedelics Genetic Test Kit continues to build upon the overall potential of Entheon's personalized tools for use in preparation for psychedelic treatment," said Timothy Ko, Chief Executive Officer of Entheon. "HaluGen's test is the most comprehensive genetic pre-screening platform currently available for individuals looking to gain insights into their own experiences and outcomes as they explore the potential for psychedelic therapy."

About Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Entheon is a biotechnology research and development company committed to developing and commercializing a portfolio of safe and effective N,N-dimethyltryptamine based psychedelic therapeutic products ("DMT Products") for the purposes of treating addiction and substance use disorders. Entheon is comprised of three divisions, Entheon RX, focused on the development of therapeutic drugs, using DMT as the pharmacological benchmark; Entheon ID, focused on identification, analysis and predictive use of EEG biomarkers and genetics in the selection and management of drug treatment; and Entheon IQ, focused on the development of treatment algorithms through the analysis of patient data. Subject to obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals and permits, Entheon intends to generate revenue through the sale of its DMT Products to physicians, clinics and licensed psychiatrists in the United States, certain countries in the European Union and throughout Canada.

About HaluGen Life Sciences Inc.

HaluGen has developed a DNA testing and personalized psychedelic pre-screening platform that provides genetic, personal and familial insights to better inform the psychedelic experience, with the goal of improving patient care and reducing side effects and risk. HaluGen's genetic-based psychedelic pre-screening platform helps evaluate an individual's overall sensitivity and risk profile when using hallucinogenic drugs. This platform is the first of its kind with test results within days. https://www.halugen.com

