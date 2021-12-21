MaxWise: Maxwise Users Can Now Take Advantage of Avalanche Rates

LONDON, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of active digital assets has recently crossed the 10K mark. However, only a selected few end up gaining momentum, therefore providing potential for the market. With that in mind, analysts at Maxwise have recently introduced the much-talked about Avalanche token to the roster. As of today, all users of the brand's platform can access Avalanche.

"We work tirelessly to find opportunities in the digital asset market, and to enable our loyal clients to benefit from these opportunities," commented Mark Poderrich, spokesperson for Maxwise. "Our clients know that we will always do everything in our power to spot and exploit this market, and that's why they choose to continue working with us. Let me tell you that we do not take this for granted, and will keep doing all in our power to provide nothing but the best service possible."

The tenth-largest digital asset by market value

Avalanche's path to becoming one of the most popular digital tokens was short, with impressive gains over the last few weeks especially. Nevertheless, all of this is not at the base of Maxwise's decision to add the token to the asset list, as Poderrich explains:

"It is not enough that a certain token presents a meteoric rise. Quite the contrary, that even makes us more suspicious of it, since it can fall just as fast as it rose. We conduct extensive research on the background, history, essence and characteristics of each token we add to our list. Only after a comprehensive check, will we decide if it is deemed worthy of our clients' trust and attention or not. Furthermore, we also grant the users of our platform the possibility to go short, meaning that they can also exploit the potential from decrease in value."

About Maxwise

As one of the veteran brands in the online financial industry, Maxwise has set a goal for itself to generate and maintain healthy norms for the whole industry. Currently, hundreds of thousands of users from around the world hold accounts with this brand, enjoying a variety of attractive digital assets. The platform offered by Maxwise is proprietary and relies on top security protocols, checked and approved by several cybersecurity experts. All issues are handled swiftly by the company's support team, reachable at all times via email and the onsite chat.