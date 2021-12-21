Cardiovascular Startup, Filterlex Medical, Selected to Receive €7M from the European Innovation Council

CAESAREA, Israel, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Filterlex Medical, a cardiovascular medical device startup, announced today that it has been selected to receive €7 Million equity investment from the European Innovation Council Accelerator (EIC). The EIC equity investment will be a part of Filterlex's next round of financing. This combined funding will go towards clinical program expansion, regulatory approvals, and commercialization of the CAPTIS full-body embolic protection system to help transform left-heart procedures.

Following a rigorous screening process under Horizon 2020, Filterlex's innovative technology was selected as one of only 99 winning companies out of over 1000, from 21 countries to receive EIC funding from a total of €627 Million available. Entrants must meet EIC criteria for excellence, impact and risk-level, and by the time they reach the final selection stage are considered to be world-class, high-impact innovations. Filterlex was also one of only 19% of companies run by a female CEO.

The EIC investment commitment follows Filterlex's recent rapid closing of a US $6 Million series A1 investment round in November 2021. The company is also a past recipient of a €2.1 Million EU Horizon 2019 grant, which was pivotal in financing the CAPTIS first-in-human study.

Founder and CEO, Sigal Eli, said: "We are delighted to be selected to receive EIC funding for the second time. This EU validation will help us to further advance our technology and turn our vision into a reality to make the CAPTIS a best-in-class device for reducing the risk of stroke and other complications during catheter-based structural heart procedures such as TAVR."

Filterlex is currently enrolling patients to its successfully ongoing CAPTIS first-in-human study in Israel.

About Filterlex

Filterlex Medical Ltd. is a cardiovascular medical device startup developing the CAPTIS, a full-body embolic protection device. In 2016, Filterlex joined Alon MedTech Ventures incubator, owned by Dr. Shimon Eckhouse, a leading entrepreneur and investor in the field of medical devices. The company's founders have vast clinical knowledge and extensive experience in medical device development, commercialization, and marketing. For more information, please visit www.filterlex.com.

This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 881076

