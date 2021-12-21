

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - GE Digital said that it agreed to acquire Opus One Solutions Energy Corp., a software company that helps electric utilities optimize energy planning, operations, and market management. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.



The transaction is expected to close within 30 days.



In a separate press release, GE said it completed its acquisition of BK Medical, a leader in advanced surgical visualization, from Altaris Capital Partners, LLC. The companies entered into a definitive agreement for GE to purchase BK Medical for a cash purchase price of $1.45 billion on September 22, 2021.



Under the leadership of current CEO Brooks West, BK Medical will join GE, reporting into Roland Rott, President & CEO of GE Healthcare Ultrasound.



