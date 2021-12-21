Tabula Asia HY ESG $ Acc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 21
[21.12.21]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.12.21
|IE000LZC9NM0
|16,100,694.00
|USD
|0
|138,615,934.93
|8.6093
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.12.21
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|4,529,750.00
|EUR
|0
|44,395,267.24
|9.8008
|20.12.21
