Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
6,7 Mrd. USD Deal – Big Pharma goes Cannabis! Der nächste Übernahmekandidat...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.12.2021 | 17:33
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Payments and DeFi-centric Blockchain, Fuse Network, Announces Formation of Independent FuseDAO Ecosystem Development Body

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading payment and decentralized finance (DeFi) blockchain player, Fuse Network, today announced the formation of FuseDAO, an independent, decentralized governance body tasked with promoting the growth of the Fuse ecosystem.

Payments and DeFi-centric Blockchain, Fuse Network, Announces Formation of Independent FuseDAO Ecosystem Development BodyRobert

The Fuse platform has reached a string of significant milestones in 2021, securing integrations with leading projects in the blockchain space and the addition of major elements to its ecosystem, including the FuseFi all-in-one DeFi platform and the Fuse Cash consumer-centric mobile wallet.

Continued strong development of the Fuse ecosystem requires active participation from the Fuse community leaders. The team behind FuseDAO has demonstrated its capacity to rise to the challenge.

FuseDAO is a governance body formed from particularly active members of the Fuse community known as the Fuse Assembly. Its formation is the first step in transitioning full governance and ownership over the Fuse platform to the community.

FuseDAO's primary role is to provide grants to individuals and companies to build real-world DeFi and Web3 products that bring innovation and value to the Fuse ecosystem, community, and the wider crypto world.

FuseDAO aims to become a fully decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), run by the Fuse Assembly, for the Fuse community.

The FuseDAO team has already vetted and ensured the successful implementation of several Fuse ecosystem projects, including Elk Finance's integration with Fuse Network, Cozy Cosmonauts, Fuse Bar and the upcoming Artrific NFT marketplace. Project teams wishing to build on Fuse Network can apply for a FuseDAO grant here.

About Fuse

Fuse is a platform featuring a fast and low-cost, Ethereum-compatible blockchain, a robust plug-and-play mobile-centric crypto payments infrastructure for creating token-based applications and a rapidly growing ecosystem of payments, decentralized finance and NFT projects.

Media Contact:
Robert Miller, Marcom Director
robert@fuse.io

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1714547/FuseDAO.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.