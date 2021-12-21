Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV announces additional projects at Genk Green Logistics



Genk Green Logistics concludes two built-to-suit agreements for a total of over 40.000 m² of warehouse space



These two agreements, one with an existing tenant

that is expanding and the other with a new tenant,

see Genk Green Logistics exceeding the mark of

30% leased surface area, and this within a year

following the completion of the very first building of

the sustainable and multimodal logistics project in

Logistics Valley Flanders.







Attachment