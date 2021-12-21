Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
6,7 Mrd. USD Deal – Big Pharma goes Cannabis! Der nächste Übernahmekandidat...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Frankfurt
21.12.21
17:20 Uhr
27,350 Euro
-0,200
-0,73 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.12.2021 | 18:05
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV announces additional projects at Genk Green Logistics


Genk Green Logistics concludes two built-to-suit agreements for a total of over 40.000 m² of warehouse space

These two agreements, one with an existing tenant
that is expanding and the other with a new tenant,
see Genk Green Logistics exceeding the mark of
30% leased surface area, and this within a year
following the completion of the very first building of
the sustainable and multimodal logistics project in
Logistics Valley Flanders.


Attachment

  • PR_GGL_Additional projects_Stobart_NipponExpress_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0b41ae8f-d9a0-408d-9385-3c5788faa587)

INTERVEST OFFICES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.