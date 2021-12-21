Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV announces additional projects at Genk Green Logistics

Genk Green Logistics concludes two built-to-suit agreements for a total of over 40.000 m² of warehouse space
These two agreements, one with an existing tenant
that is expanding and the other with a new tenant,
see Genk Green Logistics exceeding the mark of
30% leased surface area, and this within a year
following the completion of the very first building of
the sustainable and multimodal logistics project in
Logistics Valley Flanders.
Attachment
- PR_GGL_Additional projects_Stobart_NipponExpress_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0b41ae8f-d9a0-408d-9385-3c5788faa587)
