Five announced acquisitions are estimated to contribute SEK 246-316 million in operational EBIT during FY22/23 and SEK 519-689 million during FY23/24

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracer Group AB ("Embracer") and its subsidiaries have as previously communicated on 21 December 2021 entered into five acquisition agreements (the "Transactions"). The Transactions improve the group's capabilities within game publishing and development, work-for-hire, comics publishing, film & TV production. The acquired businesses are expected to contribute to operational EBIT in the range of SEK 246-316 million during FY 22/23 and SEK 519-689 during FY 23/24. These figures exclude any commercial synergies or planned M&A.

The aggregated day one purchase price for the Transactions amounts to approximately SEK 3.1 billion in total, on a cash and debt free basis. Approximately SEK 2.3 billion is paid in cash and approximately SEK 770 million is paid in newly issued Embracer B shares. To create long term alignment, a maximum additional consideration amounting to approximately SEK 950 million on an aggregated basis has been agreed, which is subject to fulfilment of agreed milestones, both operational and financial, over a period of up to eight years. The additional consideration comprises of a maximum of approximately SEK 720 million to be paid in cash and approximately SEK 230 million to be paid in Embracer B shares. All shares are issued at a price corresponding to the volume weighted average price per Embracer B share at Nasdaq First North Growth Market during 20 trading days preceding (but not including) the date of signing of each of the Transactions. Thus, the price per share ranges from SEK 90.50 to SEK 91.94. The aggregated maximum consideration amounts to SEK 4.05 billion. The estimated surplus value that will be in the preliminary PPA amounts to approx. SEK 2.9 billion. This will be amortized according to Embracer's current accounting principles straight over 5 years.

The total number of shares that will be issued as part of the aggregate consideration, excluding shares issued as part of earn-out structures, amounts to approximately 8,450,000 Embracer B shares. The part of the additional consideration consisting of Embracer B shares amounts to a maximum of approximately 2,600,000 shares provided that all earn out targets are met. In total, approximately 11,050,000 B shares can be issued. All shares issued as part of the day one purchase price will be subject to lock-up restrictions. All shares being part of the additional consideration will either be subject to claw back rights and/or lock-up restrictions.

For additional information, please contact:

Lars Wingefors, Co-founder and Group CEO of Embracer Group AB

Tel: +46 708 47 19 78

E-mail: lars.wingefors@embracer.com

About Embracer Group

Embracer Group is the parent company of businesses developing and publishing PC, console and mobile games for the global games market. The Group has an extensive catalogue of over 250 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z and Borderlands, amongst many others.

With its head office based in Karlstad, Sweden, Embracer Group has a global presence through its eight operative groups: THQ Nordic, Koch Media Publishing, Coffee Stain, Amplifier Game Invest, Saber Interactive, DECA Games, Gearbox Entertainment and Easybrain. The Group has 86 internal game development studios and is engaging more than 9,000 employees and contracted employees in more than 40 countries.

Embracer Group's shares are publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm under the ticker EMBRAC B with FNCA Sweden AB as its Certified Adviser; info@fnca.se +46-8-528 00 399.

Subscribe to press releases and financial information:

https://embracer.com/investors/subscription/

Important information

The release, announcement or distribution of this press release may, in certain jurisdictions, be subject to restrictions. The recipients of this press release in jurisdictions where this press release has been published or distributed shall inform themselves of and follow such restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release, and the information contained herein, in accordance with applicable rules in each jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in Embracer in any jurisdiction, neither from Embracer nor from someone else.

This announcement does not identify or suggest, or purport to identify or suggest, the risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in Embracer's shares. Any investment decision regarding Embracer's shares must be made on the basis of all publicly available information relating to the company and the company's shares. The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. This announcement does not constitute a recommendation. Each investor or prospective investor should conduct his, her or its own investigation, analysis and evaluation of the business and data described in this announcement and publicly available information. The price and value of securities can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the company's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the company operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. Embracer does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are free from errors and readers of this press release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice. Neither Embracer nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release, unless it is not required by law or Nasdaq First North Growth Market's rule book for issuers.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/embracer-group-ab/r/five-announced-acquisitions-are-estimated-to-contribute-sek-246-316-million-in-operational-ebit-duri,c3476920

The following files are available for download: