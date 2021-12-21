

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices failed to hold early gains and drifted lower on Tuesday as global stocks rebounded from losses in the previous session, buoyed by some encouraging earnings updates and on a report from Moderna Inc. about the effectiveness of a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine against the Omicron variant.



Moderna announced that a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine increased antibody levels against Omicron. The currently authorized 50 microgram booster dose increased neutralizing antibody levels against Omicron approximately 37-fold compared to pre-boost levels, Moderna said.



The dollar's recovery after early weakness weighed as well on the yellow metal during the latter part of the day's session. The dollar index, which dropped to 96.34 earlier in the day, recovered to 96.64 by mid morning.



The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.48% from around 4.42%.



Gold futures for February ended down by $5.90 or about 0.3% at $1,788.70 an ounce, coming off the day's high of $1,801.70.



Silver futures for March ended up by $0.238 at $22.529 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $4.3460 per pound, gaining $0.0525.



U.S. stocks are up firmly today, bouncing back from recent losses. The Dow is gaining about 1.53%, the S&P 500 is climbing 1.63% and the Nasdaq is rising about 2.15%.



Stock markets in Asia and Europe closed on a buoyant note today, recovering well from the previous session's sell-off.



