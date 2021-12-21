- (PLX AI) - Beiersdorf to acquire prestige skin care business Chantecaille for enterprise value between USD 590 million and USD 690 million, depending on the future development of the business.
- • Through the acquisition of Chantecaille, Beiersdorf will complement its position in the premium skin care segment and seeks to enhance growth in particular in North America and the Asian markets
- • In 2021, it is expected that Chantecaille will generate global sales in excess of USD 100 million
- • Deal expected to close in the first quarter of 2022
