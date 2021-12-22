- (PLX AI) - Maersk expands its contract logistic capabilities through the acquisition of LF Logistics for USD 3.6 billion in cash.
- • LF Logistics is a well-established and strongly positioned Asia-Pacific-based omnichannel fulfilment contract logistics company
- • LF Logistics is a private Hong Kong based company owned by Li & Fung (78.3%) and Temasek Holdings (21.7%)
- • In addition, an earn-out with a total value of up to USD 160m related to future financial performance has been agreed as part of the transaction
- • ICL business 2021 outlook adjusted EBITDA USD 250 million, revenue USD 1 billion
- • ICL business is expected to more than double the revenue and the EBITDA by end of full-year 2026
AP MOELLER-MAERSK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de