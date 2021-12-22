Harrogate Group Plc - Directorate Change

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of Europe of 16thApril 2014 on market abuse as it forms part of retained EU law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "MArket Abuse Regulation"). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THE INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Harrogate Group Public Limited Company

("Harrogate Group" or the "Company")

Change of Directorate

Harrogate Group announces with regret that it has received notice of Sir Aubrey Brocklebank, Bt.'s intention to step down from the Board of Directors with immediate effect. Sir Aubrey was the independent, non-executive director. The Company looks forward in due course to announcing a new appointee to fulfil this role in his stead.

The Board of the Company and its Corporate Adviser each wishes to thank Sir Aubrey for his valuable time, advice and guidance over the past year-plus.

Michael J. Burton,

Director,

Lincoln, 21stDecember 2021

Enquiries :

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited

Graham Atthill-Beck: +44 7506 43 41 07 / Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk; blackpearladvisers@gmail.com

Brinsley Holman: +44 7776 30 22 28 / Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk

Harrogate Group Public Limited Company

Michael J. Burton: +44 7894 23 36 94 / enquiries@harrogategroupplc.co.uk