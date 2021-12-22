

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK revised quarterly GDP data. The economy is forecast to grow 1.3 percent sequentially in the third quarter, after rising 5.5 percent in the second quarter.



The pound retreated from its early highs against its major counterparts ahead of the data.



The pound was worth 151.25 against the yen, 1.3250 against the greenback, 0.8506 against the euro and 1.2250 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.



