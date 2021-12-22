

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Julius Baer Group (JBARF.PK), a Swiss private banking corporation, said on Wednesday that its Chief Financial Officer or CFO Dieter Enkelmann will step down from his role, with effect from July 1, 2022.



The lender has named Evie Kostakis, currently Deputy CFO, to succeed Enkelmann as the new finance chief.



Kostakis joined Julius Baer as Deputy Head Corporate Development and Strategy. During the period between 2017 and 2019, she served as Deputy Head Investment Management and Head Alternative Investments, the company said in a statement.



Prior to her role at Julius Baer, Kostakis spent over 13 years in various expert and leadership functions in the financial services industry in New York, Connecticut, and Athens.



