Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFU LN) Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Dec-2021
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 21-Dec-2021
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 113.3904
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4116798
CODE: INFU LN
ISIN: LU1390062831
