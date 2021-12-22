DJ Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 21-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.6745

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10214221

CODE: LCCN LN

ISIN: LU1841731745

