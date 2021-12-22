DJ Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (KLMG LN) Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Dec-2021 / 09:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 21-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.8074

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 908026

CODE: KLMG LN

ISIN: LU1563455630

