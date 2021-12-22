DJ Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc (SGQX LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Dec-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc

DEALING DATE: 21-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 143.1766

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5005956

CODE: SGQX LN

ISIN: LU1040688639

