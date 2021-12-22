Anzeige
22.12.2021
22.12.2021 | 10:13
Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ESGL LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Dec-2021 / 09:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 21-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 29.0716

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 33199742

CODE: ESGL LN

ISIN: LU1940199711

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1940199711 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      ESGL LN 
Sequence No.:  131922 
EQS News ID:  1261125 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1261125&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2021 03:40 ET (08:40 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
