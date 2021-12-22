- (PLX AI) - Dometic end-market demand is slowing, analysts at Danske Bank said, downgrading the stock to hold from buy.
- • Price target cut to SEK 128 from SEK 180
- • North America RV retail registrations are seeing a meaningful slowdown since the summer, Danske said
- • This means inventories will return to normal much faster than anticipated
- • Meanwhile, the Igloo acquisition is off to a difficult start, with EBITDA margin declining in Aug.-Sept. and guidance for a difficult Q4, Danske said
- • Dometic shares were down 2.4% in morning trading
DOMETIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de