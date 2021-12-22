

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks eked out modest gains on Wednesday as Omicron worries eased somewhat and U.S. President Biden said it is still possible to reach a deal with Senator Joe Manchin to push the $2 trillion Build Back Better bill through Congress.



As European states take steps to counter Covid-19 surge, French health minister said the new Omicron coronavirus variant will be the dominant strain in France by early January and that the country could soon have around 100,000 new cases per day.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 18 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,983 after gaining 1.4 percent on Tuesday.



Lender Credit Agricole was little changed. Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance said it is investing in Cosmobilis, the holding company of ByMyCAR, the French car distribution group in Europe.



