Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Süddeutsche Zeitung liefert Indizien für die radikale Neubewertung dieses Pennystocks!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P9YT ISIN: ES0169501022 Ticker-Symbol: PMRA 
Tradegate
22.12.21
10:43 Uhr
56,88 Euro
+1,92
+3,49 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
IBEX-35
1-Jahres-Chart
PHARMA MAR SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHARMA MAR SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,5456,6412:01
56,4056,7812:01
PR Newswire
22.12.2021 | 11:22
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PharmaMar signs a new licensing and commercialization agreement with Eczacibasi for lurbinectedin in Turkey

Madrid, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaMar (MSE: PHM) has announced today a new license and commercialization agreement with the Eczacibasi Pharmaceuticals Marketing Co. to commercialize the anticancer drug lurbinectedin in Turkey.

Under the terms of the agreement, PharmaMar will receive a non-disclosed upfront payment and will be eligible for additional remunerations, including regulatory and sales milestone payments. PharmaMar will retain production rights and will sell the product to Eczacibasi for its clinical and commercial use.

Eczacibasi will pursue the marketing authorization in Turkey and will have the right to commercialize the product on an exclusive basis, upon approval. In addition, a Named Patient Basis program is planned to be launched in Turkey via TEB (Turkish Pharmacy Association) to make lurbinectedin accessible to relapsed Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) patients, who are unable to enter clinical trials and to whom no alternative treatments are available.

Luis Mora, General Manager of PharmaMar's Oncology and Virology Business Units, said: "This is the second agreement we have signed with Eczacibasi. We have great confidence in their team and we are confident that, if approved, they will bring lurbinectedin to SCLC patients in Turkey."

Basbug Oke, General Manager of Eczacibasi Pharmaceuticals Marketing Co., stated that "We are passionate about launching innovative medicines in Turkey and PharmaMar is a unique partner given their expertise in research and development. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer mortality accounting 37.000 deaths per year in Turkey and we believe lurbinectedin will be an important treatment option for Small Cell Lung Cancer patients. We look forward to working with PharmaMar closely to expeditiously bring lurbinectedin to patients in Turkey."

Lurbinectedin was granted accelerated approval by FDA (Food and Drug Administration) for the treatment of relapsed metastatic Small Cell Lung Cancer in 2020. In addition, in 2021, lurbinectedin has received marketing approval in the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Australia and Singapore.

About lurbinectedin

Lurbinectedin (Zepzelca), also known as PM1183, is an analog of the marine compound ET-736 isolated from the sea squirt Ecteinacidia turbinata in which a hydrogen atom has been replaced by a methoxy group. It is a selective inhibitor of the oncogenic transcription programs on which many tumors are particularly dependent.

Media Contact:
Lara Vadillo - Communication Director lvadillo@pharmamar.com. Mobile: +34 669 47 18 03
Miguel Martínez-Cava - Communication Manager mmartinez-cava@pharmamar.com Mobile: +34 606597464
Phone: +34 918466000

PHARMAMAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.