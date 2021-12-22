

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were steady on Wednesday and the dollar rose as investors head into year-end holidays.



Spot gold was marginally lower at $1,788.81 while U.S. gold futures were virtually unchanged at $1,788.95.



Risk-on sentiment remains intact as Omicron worries eased somewhat and U.S. President Biden said it is still possible to reach a deal with Senator Joe Manchin to push the $2 trillion Build Back Better bill through Congress.



There are signs that the U.S. and U.K. were not headed for widespread lockdowns as previously feared.



U.S. President Joe Biden announced more federal vaccination and testing sites to combat the winter surge in Covid-19 infections, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled out stricter pandemic rules before Christmas.



Meanwhile, media reports suggest that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could authorize two Covid-19 pills from Pfizer Inc. and Merck & Co. Inc. as soon as this week.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

